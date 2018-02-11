The Bibb County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in Macon's 31st homicide of 2018.

Deputies found and arrested 18-year-old DeQuavious Jamal Howard Thursday morning just after 11-30 a.m. without incident. They found him at a house on Joseph Walker Drive in East Macon.

Howard is charged with armed robbery and murder.

Deputies also arrested two women charged with harboring Howard. 39-year-old Crystal Reese is charged with aiding/hindering apprehension.

18-year-old Makayla Bowden is charged aiding/hindering apprehension, and also possession of schedule 2 drugs, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Howard is being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Complex. No bond has been set.

