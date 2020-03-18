MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County deputy is dead after getting thrown from his cruiser in a crash early Wednesday morning.

It happened after a single-car wreck in north Macon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. at near the intersection of Forsyth Road and Napier Avenue.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the deputy's patrol car was the only car involved. Sgt. Howard says the deputy was pronounced dead on scene.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis arrived soon after the crash. He says deputy was off-duty, and emotionally added, "This particular case, he was off-duty, and the call came out, and he responded and tragically lost his life".

Sheriff Davis says they are still trying to find out what caused him to lose control and how he was thrown from his patrol car.

He says they will release the deputy's name as soon as they notify his family.

We'll continue to update you as more information comes in.

