Deputies called out to fight at Atrium Health Navicent

Reports on social media claimed a fight outside the hospital involving a large group spread inside

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is releasing few details on a reported fight at Atrium Health Navicent overnight.

Reports on social media claimed a fight outside the hospital involving a large group spread inside and witnesses reported seeing guns inside the hospital.

By email, the sheriff's office confirmed that they responded to a fight there and said the building did not go on lockdown.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office would not answer other questions about the case, including if anyone was injured or arrested.

They will also not say whether shots were fired.

Atrium Health Navicent referred all questions to the sheriff's office.