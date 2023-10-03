Deputies find burglary suspect in the bathroom ceiling of a Macon gas station

Bibb County Sheriff's deputies took him into custody after getting him down from the ceiling.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested early Saturday morning while attempting to burglarize a Macon business, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The release says deputies found 23-year-old Derrick Goodson in a bathroom ceiling of the Marathon gas station on Harrison Road.

Deputies took him into custody after getting him down from the ceiling. During questioning, investigators determined Goodson was involved in a burglary attempt at the same gas station before.

Goodson faces charges of Burglary and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony.

He was transported to the Bibb County Jail.

He is being held on a $13,200 bond.