Deputies find burglary suspect in the bathroom ceiling of a Macon gas station

Bibb County Sheriff's deputies took him into custody after getting him down from the ceiling.

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested early Saturday morning while attempting to burglarize a Macon business, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The release says deputies found 23-year-old Derrick Goodson in a bathroom ceiling of the Marathon gas station on Harrison Road.

Deputies took him into custody after getting him down from the ceiling. During questioning, investigators determined Goodson was involved in a burglary attempt at the same gas station before.

Goodson faces charges of Burglary and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony.

He was transported to the Bibb County Jail.

He is being held on a $13,200 bond.

Anyone with more information about this case should contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

