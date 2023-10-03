Deputies find burglary suspect in the bathroom ceiling of a Macon gas station

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested early Saturday morning while attempting to burglarize a Macon business, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
The release says deputies found 23-year-old Derrick Goodson in a bathroom ceiling of the Marathon gas station on Harrison Road.
Deputies took him into custody after getting him down from the ceiling. During questioning, investigators determined Goodson was involved in a burglary attempt at the same gas station before.
Goodson faces charges of Burglary and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony.
He was transported to the Bibb County Jail.
He is being held on a $13,200 bond.
Anyone with more information about this case should contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.