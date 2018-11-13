Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a Macon phone store.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the Boost Mobile store located at 1433 Eisenhower Parkway.

The release says a man came into the store with a gun and demanded money. Once he got an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.

No one was hurt.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

