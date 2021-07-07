Victims in south Bibb County murder-suicide identified

This is a developing story and will be updated

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating what's believed to be a murder-suicide in the southern part of Bibb County.

According to Bibb PIO Emmett Bivins, the call came in around 11 a.m. Wednesday for a person shot at a home in the 200-block of Golden Ocala Boulevard.

When deputies got to the scene, they found two people dead inside the home -- a 49-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman.

Coroner Leon Jones says it appears to be a murder-suicide and that the victims are a husband and wife. He identified the couple as James and Tyvesha Brown.

Bibb Sheriff David Davis described the situation as a tragedy and said their two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Davis says they've been taken in for questioning but they are not suspects -- investigators are just trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

