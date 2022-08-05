Deputies investigating shooting at a Johnson County football game

One person was taken into custody and no one was injured.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — During a football game on Friday night near Johnson County High School, shots were fired into the air, according to a release from the Johnson County Sherriff's Office.

The shooting occurred on Herschel Walker Boulevard adjacent to the football field area, the release said.

Deputies took one person into custody. The shots were fired up into the sky, and no one was injured.

The scene is still under investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates when they are available.

The release said because it is an ongoing investigation, the name of the shooter will not be released yet.

Anyone with information can contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-864-4003.