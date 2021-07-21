Bibb deputies looking for drive-by shooting suspects

The shooting happened Monday in the 900-block of Williams Street

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two people wanted in a drive-by shooting.

According to a news release, it happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 900-block of Williams Street East.

It was reported that a 23-year-old man had been shot in the arm. Deputies were told he got into an argument with two people earlier in the day at a gas station.

The victim said the two people who drove by and shot him were the same ones from the gas station, and that they were driving in a silver Honda Accord.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.