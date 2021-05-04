Laurens County deputies looking for man wanted in Dudley homicide

The victim was found shot to death in a car outside a convenience store on Saturday

DUDLEY, Ga. — Laurens County deputies are looking for a man accused of a weekend homicide.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is identified as 23-year-old Quantavius Darrisaw. He is around 5’6” tall and weighs around 170 lbs.

His last known address is in the 1500-block of Rockdale Drive in Dublin.

41-year-old Doug Darrisaw was found dead Saturday morning as deputies responded to Doug’s Convenience Store in Dudley for a ‘suspicious vehicle’ call.

Anyone with information can contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 478-272-1522.