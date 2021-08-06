Monroe County deputies looking for man wanted out of Butts County

His cellphone was pinged near two schools in the county, but deputies say they have not seen him

FORSYTH, Ga. — Two schools in Monroe County are now under a 'Code Yellow' as deputies look for a man wanted out of Butts County.

According to a news release from the school district, a Code Red lockdown was initially issued for T.G. Scott Elementary and Monroe County Middle, but that has since been downgraded.

The sheriff's office identified the man they're looking for as Randy Grier, who they say is wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery in a neighboring county.

The sheriff's office says his cell phone was pinged near the two schools, but Greer has not been sighted yet.

They're now looking for him and checking locations where his phone is pinging.

He's believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 instead.