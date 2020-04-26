BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Butts County deputies are searching for a missing man in his 50s.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Butts County Sheriff's Office is asking the public the look out for John Wilkerson.

The post says he's 52-years-old.

He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 125 Joe Lane Road, wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black shoes, the sheriff's office says.

According to the Facebook post, Wilkerson has some medical conditions.

The sheriff's office asks if you have any information on his whereabouts, to please call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

