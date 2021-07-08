Deputies looking for suspects after shooting at south Macon gas station

The victim was sitting in his car when another car pulled up. The people inside got out and started shooting at him.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at a gas station.

According to a news release, it happened at the Jumbo Mart Gas Station on Houston Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

It was reported to deputies that a 30-year-old man was sitting in his car in the parking lot when a silver four-door car pulled up beside him.

Several men got out of the silver car and started shooting at the 30-year-old, hitting him more than once.

The men then got back in their car and drove off in the direction of Pio Nono Avenue. The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent and is in stable condition. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information in the case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.