A man and woman were arrested in the Rivergate Shopping Center on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard after the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they stole a flat-screen television from a Goodwill Donation Center.

Edward Currey, 24, and Melissa Hedgepeth, 21, were hiding in the bushes in front of the public library in the shopping center when a deputy arrived on the scene Saturday.

When approached, the deputy saw they had a Samsung 40-inch television and large bags of clothing in a shopping cart near the bushes.

The police report says Currey explained to the deputy they got the television from behind the Publix building.

A Goodwill Donation Center is located in the same parking lot.

The deputy on the scene spoke with a Goodwill employee and confirmed the television was at the donation location.

Hedgepeth admitted to taking the items from the Goodwill Donation Center, but she said they didn't know they were doing anything wrong.

Currey and Hedgepeth were both charged with theft by taking.

