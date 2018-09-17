UPDATE: As of Oct. 16, the Bibb Sheriff's Office says they still need help finding Howard.

If you know his location, call 478-751-7500.

------------

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for 18-year old Dequavious Jamal Howard.

Howard is wanted in connection with the shooting death of 30 year-old Michael Antwan Chapman, who was found dead outside a home on Burke Street Saturday night.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Chapman's death is being investigated as the 31st homicide this year in Macon-Bibb.

Anyone with information on Howard's whereabouts is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

