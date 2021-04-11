Jones County deputies, Milledgeville Police investigating after AR-15 stolen from deputy's car

Investigators say the burglars had special tools to get into the locked patrol car and crack the secured weapon-holder

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in the story is from the pawn shop burglary.

Milledgeville Police are investigating two separate incidents where guns were stolen Wednesday.

According to a news release, the first one happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Quality Pawn on South Wayne Street.

Police got to the scene one minute after they were called to find the store’s front window had been smashed and five firearms were stolen – two .22 caliber rifles, two 5.56 caliber rifles, and an air rifle.

The second one happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and it involved a Jones County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. According to a Milledgeville Police incident report, it happened at the deputy’s home in Hardwick.

Jones County Chief Deputy Earl Hamrick says they’re assisting MPD with the investigation. They believe gang members targeted the patrol car and stole the deputy’s AR-15.

Hamrick says the burglars had special tools to get into the locked patrol car and crack the secured weapon-holder, and that the deputy appears to have followed their guidelines for storing and securing the gun.

He says that they arrested eight suspected gang members in Milledgeville last month after tying them to a murder in Jones County. They believe someone with ties to that gang targeted the deputy’s vehicle.

Investigators have not yet said if they think the two thefts are related, or if the ATF is involved.