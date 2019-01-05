MACON, Ga. — Deputies are looking for one man after a west Macon shooting left another injured.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the American Best Value Inn on Romeiser Road just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found 21-year-old Shannon Williams suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The release says it was reported that Williams got into an physical fight with 23-year-old Denyke Glenn. During the fight, Glenn pulled out a gun and allegedly shot Williams.

Glenn left the scene before deputies arrived. Williams was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation. Charges pending further investigation.

Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Denyke Glenn is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.