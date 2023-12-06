He was stopped on West Point Lake in Hogansville by Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers for an equipment violation around 10:30 p.m.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy with the Troup County Sheriff's Office was arrested for boating under the influence Saturday, a county spokesperson said in a statement.

Deputy Jimmy Hancock was taken into custody and charged with operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol and operating a vessel with improper lights, according to the statement.

He was stopped on West Point Lake in Hogansville by Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers for an equipment violation around 10:30 p.m. after the boat he was driving was noticed to not have the correct lighting with it being completely dark out, officials said.

Georgia DNR officers deemed Hancock was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested and taken to the Troup County Jail where he was booked and released on bond.

Hancock had been with the sheriff's office for eight months in the Court Services Division, a county spokesperson said.