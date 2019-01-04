BIBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A Bibb County deputy has won hearts on social media after helping to calm a baby during a traffic stop.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office posted photos Saturday night showing Deputy Lee Rohrback cradling a small child after, authorities said, the child's parents became "uncooperative during a traffic stop."

"This is what happens when the parents of six children, ages seven to infant, are uncooperative on a traffic stop and GSP calls for backup! No worries little one… Deputy Lee Rohrback will keep you safe from harm! #LetThemBeLittle #ServeAndProtect #HonoredToServe #BCSOStrong," the full post said.

The post garnered more than 800 reactions (mostly thumbs up, hearts and crying faces), nearly 200 comments and more than 130 shares as of Monday night.

"Not only do our BCSD officers face drunks, drug addicts and hardened criminals in their daily chaos while serving and protecting Macon-BIBB County; they also render love and kindness along the way. We have AWESOME officers! I pray that soon BCSD will receive an increase in their pay scale and additional officers will be added to this fine department. Thank you Sir for your kindness to this little one. God Bless you all🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️ ," said Paula Allen.

"Children come first. I pray those little ones will see that your intentions were to protect them. You all keep up the amazing work!" said Andrea Brock.

"Such kindness. Thank You to all of our law enforcement officers that do so much for us each day," Lucy Floyd said.

