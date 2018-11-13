A Bibb County deputy walked into the Macon Family Dollar on Bloomfield Road around 8:50 p.m. Monday night, and noticed the cashiers with their hands in the air.

Just before the deputy had walked in, two men had showed the cashiers a handgun and demanded money. The employees had already handed over cash when the deputy walked in.

When the suspects saw the deputy, they dropped the bills and ran out the store with the deputy in pursuit.

The suspects ran into the woods, and that's where the deputy lost them. Nobody was hurt.

Deputies say both suspects were wearing all black clothing. One had a black shirt over his head.

This was the fourth robbery incident reported Monday night in Macon.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-8CRIME.

