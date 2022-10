At this time, there is no word on how the man died.

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening.

Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.

