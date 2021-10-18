Fiancée of deputy shot says he'll need a transplant because bullet fragments damaged his kidneys

Two of the three deputies shot Saturday remain hospitalized, 28-year-old Darrell Garrett and 26-year-old Juqaim Barthen. Deputy Kareem Atkins was killed.

HOUSTON — Three Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies were shot Saturday while they were working an extra job at a club in north Houston.

Deputy Kareem Atkins was killed. Deputies Juquaim Barthen and Darryl Garrett remain hospitalized in the Texas Medical Center.

Garrett's fiancée said the shooting was over nothing.

"They were telling him he had to leave from the establishment and it just went left from there. He got upset," Lajah Richardson said.

She said it’s been extremely hard on Garrett’s family, it’s like déjà vu for them. She said four years ago to the day, Garrett and his father were shot while they were at a birthday party. His dad died and Garrett was able to recover from his injuries.

"It’s a lot for his family because they’re dealing with trauma all over again on the anniversary it’s a crazy situation for everyone," Richardson said.

Because Garrett is in critical condition she said she hasn’t told him that one of his best friends is dead. She said she doesn’t know how she’s going to tell him.

"They call each other brothers. They do everything together," Richardson said.

She said not having Atkins around is going to be hard on everyone because she said he was a great officer, friend and husband.

"He is a hardworking man. Took care of his family. He made sure if you need anything he was coming through for you. Everyone loved him he had no problems with nobody," Richardson said.

Richardson said Garrett has been in and out of surgery since Saturday. She said he was shot in the back and the priority for the doctors was to remove the bullet fragments that were inside him that damaged some of his organs. She said doctors had to remove both of his kidneys and gall bladder. He will eventually need a kidney transplant.

They set up a GoFundme account to help with the medical expenses because they say he will have a long recovery ahead.