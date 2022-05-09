Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says

The suspect was being booked on charges of terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and simple battery.

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times allegedly by a detainee at the Fulton County Jail on Monday morning.

The suspect, who was being booked on charges of terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and simple battery, was identified by authorities as Richard Parham. They said he attacked the deputy at some point in the jail.

They said the deputy is stable at Grady Hospital and the sheriff said they're asking for the community to pray for the deputy.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.