CORDELE, Ga. — Sunday afternoon, hundreds gathered in Crisp County to remember the life of fallen deputy Tyee Browne. The 26-year-old died Wednesday when he was shot and killed while checking on a truck parked in the middle of the road in Cordele.

Visitors packed the parking lot of Hughes and Wright Funeral Home. People described Deputy Browne as a giver and a good kid. Bikers also showed support by placing flags.

"This is the least we can do for this hero who gave the ultimate sacrifice," says Kristin Moriarty.

Moriarty is the President of the Rolling Thunder Georgia Chapter 3. This group and the Patriot Guard Riders placed flags around the home to honor Deputy Browne.

"His mission was important and he did it to the end. We're proud of him," says Don Wilson.

Both groups support fallen military veterans and first responders. They say Browne is both. He served in the Army National Guard.

Many describe the day as emotional and walked out of the building with tear-stained faces.

One woman told us one of the saddest moments was when the Sheriff led Deputy Browne's K-9 to his casket. She said the dog began to bark and jumped onto the casket trying to hold on tight to his friend.

Wilson says these moments are challenging for the family, but he's glad they had amazing support from the community.

"They won't remember the people that are here, but they'll remember the outpouring of support and how it made them feel, and that's what's important," he says.

Local law enforcement agencies showed up like the Dooly County Sheriff's Office, and Perry and Cordele Police Departments. The Georgia State Patrol and other state agencies were there too.

Wilson says there were visitors from all over, "I saw New York, Texas, just an outpouring of love and support from the blue family."

That love wasn't just seen at the visitation, but all around the community. Ribbons, signs, and other displays are hung saluting Deputy Browne.

Wilson says his memory will never be forgotten.

"We'll repeat his name over and over. As long as we repeat his name, he won't fade away," he says.

Moriarty offers a message she hopes people remember, "There's a heart behind that badge. When they sign up for this job they aren't in it for the money, they're in it to protect us, to keep us away from all the evil."