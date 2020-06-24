Families are buying their own firecrackers after neighborhood events were cancelled.

MACON, Ga. — This year, most people won't be gathering in crowds to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Many neighborhood and community events were cancelled due to coronavirus. Instead, a lot of people are planning backyard celebrations.

Susan Reits loaded up on sparklers and firecrackers Wednesday, dropping about $300 at Jake's Fireworks on Mercer University Drive.

"We came in for a bunch of fireworks. A lot of fireworks are, you know, cancelled this year, so last year, we did a big fireworks show in our yard, so we're going to do it again this year," says Reits. "We make a day of it, and then in the evening, we light them off."



Store operator Cheryl Story says this year she's noticed more families coming in to pick out fireworks for their own displays.

"It has not stopped people from coming out and buying fireworks. We've actually had a lot more people coming out here," says Story.

Jake's installed plexiglass barriers at the cash register and you can watch videos of all their products online ahead of time to limit your time in the store.

Story says even though things are a little different this season, it's an opportunity to enjoy the holiday with your loved ones.

"Instead of going out and being around a bunch of people you don't know, you're going to be making memories and traditions with your family," says Story.

Story says she expects larger crowds in store on the third and Fourth of July, so if you want to avoid lines and people go ahead and come this week to pick out your fireworks.

Back in 2016, the state legalized the use and sale of fireworks in Georgia.

They can be lit on the 4th of July until 11:59 p.m. unless local authorities have passed a specific noise ordinance.

