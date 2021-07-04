Details still slim on rollout of $5 billion Farmers of Color Act

Sen. Raphael Warnock toured Georgia farms to talk about his new legislation aimed at helping close the racial gap in one of Georgia's largest industries.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act is part of the American Rescue Plan passed by lawmakers earlier this year. It allocates billions of dollars to minority farmers across the country.

Thousands of Georgia farmers fall into that category, and last week, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) toured farms in the central and southern part of the state to talk about the plan.

“I'm excited that we were able to push through the Farmers of Color Debt Relief program,” Warnock said. "$5 billion to support Black farmers and other farmers of color to begin to address the historic inequities, the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic both illuminated and exacerbated these long standing disparities.”

One of those Georgia farmers is Earl Rawls. He’s a cattle and forestry farmer in Hawkinsville. He says prices for his livestock have dropped and created financial challenges for him.

“It was on the downslide, but with COVID-19 it just pretty much, everything I make, I have to put it into whatever I do to break even,” he said.

Under the Farmers of Color Act, farmers like Rawls are supposed to get direct payments. The money would help Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, and other farmers of color pay off any Department of Agriculture loan debt and COVID-19 pandemic relief.

The bill also gives money to help improve land access, it helps families with heir property issues, which is when a farmer dies without a will, and it gives research money to Historically Black Colleges and Land Grant Universities.

It also funded a position at the USDA focused on fixing what a federal court agreed was an issue of systemic racism at the department.

“I feel a little more optimistic about it, but there've been a few years in the past where they said they were going to do it,” Rawls said.

Rawls remembers the Pigford Lawsuits in the 1990s. The USDA was supposed to pay more than $2 billion to Black farmers after it was found the department racially discriminated in the way it gave out its farm loans.

However, many Black farmers say they never saw any of that money.

13WMAZ asked Sen. Warnock how the rollout of this bill would be different.

“My job is at least two-fold: Number one: to get the support, and then number two: oversight to make sure the resources get to where they're supposed to get, so we will be very focused on that issue,” Warnock said.

There does not seem to be a lot of specifics yet when it comes to distributing payments.

“Our focus is to get it out as quickly as possible, so you'll hear more about that in the days ahead,” Warnock said.

For Rawls, his livelihood is on the line.

"I’ll be done and out of business,” he said.

It’s a sobering reality for the man who’s been farming his entire life, but he says he is optimistic and already has plans for some of the money.

“Hopefully, I'm going to try to expand my operations and upgrade some of the things I need that I've been putting on hold,” Rawls said.