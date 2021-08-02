Detroit Lions WR Quintez Cephus meets 10-year-old Houston County boy with terminal cancer

One of Aiden Rozier's wishes was to meet an NFL player, so the Stratford alum paid him a visit

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Last month, 13WMAZ reported on a 10-year-old Houston County boy named Aiden Rozier who is battling terminal cancer. He received a dream trip to Colorado so he could play in snow.

One of his other wishes was to meet an NFL player, and on Sunday afternoon that wish came true when former Stratford Academy standout and NFL rookie Quintez Cephus made a visit to Warner Robins.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver gave Rozier a jersey and brought some snacks for the big game.

It wasn’t a bad Sunday for the 10-year-old they call ‘Tank.’

“We're grateful,” said his mother, Linda Rozier. “It’s really kind and sweet for people to do those kinds of things for us. We've met a lot of sweet amazing kind people, generous people who have helped us all the way. To just see his smile kind of makes it all worth it and kind of generous of them to offer.”

“How Aiden smiles and how he puts smiles on other people's face despite all the adversity he's going through…that’s something I carry myself through all the adversity I've been through. God placed me in this position and it’s only right that I pay it forward,” said Cephus. ‘With someone like Aiden -- to make him smile, it made my day.”

Aiden says a few of his other wishes, such as playing with a turtle and his trip to Colorado, were amazing too.