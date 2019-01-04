Two Florida development groups celebrating their $30 million investment in a new shopping center, the North Macon Plaza.

"Land meeting an interstate to a developer is like land hitting water for Christopher Columbus," said Mike Cohn, President of Berkley Development.

Cohn confirms construction on their site off Bass Road will finish by August. He announced they have businesses moving in, like Old Navy, Beall's, Shane's Rib Shack, Famous Footwear, Homegoods/Marshall's, Michael's, a local boutique, nail salon, and a Five Below. So far, more than half of their spaces are already leased.

People on our 13WMAZ Facebook page are voicing concerns about traffic, saying with all of the existing businesses in the area, "traffic will be awful."

"We're only working onsite, but offsite has a long-term plan associated with it," said Cohn.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says they currently have no plans yet to widen Bass Road.

Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore says the county has money designated in their SPLOST fund to match any state money for the project.

Nichole Popovics with Sembler Company says they are working on filling about a dozen more spaces with local businesses as well as the big names. "We're really trying to get locals to be part of the project," said Popovics.

There are about a dozen additional spaces available for lease. Cohn says most of the companies will move in by August, but it may take them a little while to open. He promises you'll be able to shop there before the holiday season.