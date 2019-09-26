WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 20-year-old Warner Robins man will spend at least 15 years in prison without parole for a violent attack on a delivery driver.

According to a news release, Devonta Williams pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of armed robbery from a Dec. 2018 incident.

Judge Katherine Lumsden sentenced Williams to 20 years, with the first 15 to be served without parole.

CASE HISTORY

Around noon on Dec. 4, 2018, a pizza delivery driver arrived at an address on Keith Drive. When he got there, he noticed the house was vacant and saw Williams walking up.

Williams pulled money out of his pocket and paid the driver. The delivery man realized the money was fake, so he confronted Williams, who pulled out a knife.

The driver lost his balance while walking backwards and lost his glasses. When he bent over to pick them up, Williams threw him to the ground and stabbed him four times.

He then took the fake money and ran away after the stabbing.

