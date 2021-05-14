Dickey Farms opens peach shed as season begins

The packing shed is already open

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Dickey Farms started their peach packing production line this week, and they will be running this weekend.

Lee Dickey says the weather really cooperated this year, so they expect to get 4 million pounds of fruit out of the orchards.

He called the picking process more of an art rather than a science.

"Each variety has certain characteristics -- knowing how to pick, when to pick, and we're checking the fruit every day, looking at the fields, deciding is today the day, or, 'Do we want to wait a day?'" he explained.