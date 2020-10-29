Restaurants are trying their best to adapt to changes amid the pandemic, so we're featuring some that have done a great job. Company Supply prioritized transparency.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way we do things across the world.

A few Central Georgia restaurants have really stepped up to the plate, working their hardest to stay in business while making eating out a safe, yet enjoyable, experience.

Now folks are 'Dining Differently.'

Company Supply is located in the heart of historic downtown Dublin.

The Cajun and Creole-inspired restaurant is known for its rotisserie meats and oysters. It's become a community favorite.

When the pandemic hit, owner Rich Mascaro decided to close his doors.

"We weren't set up for to-go in the volume that we needed to make it make sense," Mascaro said.

Since then, the restaurant has closed several times, making changes to accommodate CDC guidelines while staying in business.

"Week eight, we opened back up to the public…we took out eight tables and half of our barstools," Mascaro said.

He also went public with his COVID-19 protection plan, posting it to Facebook.

It even included the fact that they'd had an employee test positive for COVID-19.

"That honesty push was important to us," Mascaro said. "I have a duty and a responsibility to people as soon as they walk through the threshold, whether they're a customer or not."

Each time Company Supply has reopened, customers have raved about their experiences, saying they felt safe while dining indoors.

A sign greets people, saying their mask is optional inside, but that's not true for employees. They must mask up.

"We're just doing what we can. We're trying to be safe and serve food," Mascaro said.

One extra touch is that the bathroom has no-touch soap and paper towel dispensers.

Mascaro says they will continue making customer safety a priority.