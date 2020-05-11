The upscale fusion restaurant serves up ramen bowls, bao, mochi ice cream and more.

MACON, Ga. — Some local restaurants have made it their priority to keep business alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, while still offering a safe eating experience.

People are 'Dining Differently' at Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails.

The Asian-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar is new to downtown Macon.

The upscale fusion restaurant serves up ramen bowls, bao, mochi ice cream and more.

Its March grand opening was pushed back when the pandemic forced Kinjo to take orders curbside until mid-summer.

"It's all the challenges you would expect in running a new restaurant multiplied by infinity," Owner Chelsea Hughes said.

The restaurant devised innovative ways to keep business moving.

At first, Kinjo had guest chefs each week who prepared a carry-out three course meal.

Hughes says Kinjo is now working to keep people energized about a new space, while helping them feel comfortable eating indoors

"We have to fight even harder for top of mind awareness so to speak," she said.

Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

The strategies seem to be working. People say they love the atmosphere at Kinjo and they feel comfortable eating inside.

A sign at the restaurant's front door states masks are required to enter, though not while you eat. Hughes says staff members must wear one at all times.

There's also a hand sanitizing station next to the door inside and as soon as people walk in, they get their temperature checked.

"We always take into consideration the list of requirements that Gov. Kemp issues on his executive orders," Hughes said. "In addition to all of the usual food safety precautions issued by the department of public health."

Tables are properly socially distanced, too.

With all of these safety measures, Kinjo still manages to offer excellent service and great food.