Dining Differently | Milledgeville's Taste & See

A new vegan restaurant in Milledgeville is committed to health through the COVID-19 guidelines they follow and the food they serve.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If restaurants stayed open during the pandemic, they had to make changes to keep customers safe.

The owner of a new vegan restaurant in Milledgeville hopes to teach the community about delicious and healthy plant-based dishes. It's all about Dining Differently.

Taste and See is a new plant-based restaurant in Milledgeville.

The vegan restaurant serves up twists on American classics, like cauliflower hot wings, air-fried French fries, and vegan burgers.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the opening, but owner Harry Watkins opened the doors at 151 North Jefferson Street this summer.

Watkins says Taste and See is all about introducing the community to a plant-based lifestyle.

"We have taken this initiative on to try to bring health awareness to the community through using food," Watkins said.

He hasn't let a pandemic stop him.

Watkins transformed the space to follow CDC guidelines.

There are signs posted throughout the restaurant reminding people to maintain a safe social distance. There's also a plastic barrier at the ordering counter.

Taste and See has limited seating inside, too. Only four people can eat indoors at once, but there's an outdoor patio where more people can sit to enjoy a meal safely outdoors.

"You know, little small groups together on the patio and they can enjoy the outdoor atmosphere," Watkins said.

Following a plant-based diet himself since 1997, Watkins has developed delicious vegan dishes over the years.

Watkins is so passionate, he even offers outdoor cooking classes to teach others how to follow the lifestyle.

In the era of COVID-19, he says taking responsibility for your health is more important than ever.

"We need it now, like never before, health is a choice. If we make good choices, if we eat healthy, if we exercise, they are very very helpful in maintaining an optimal, healthy lifestyle," Watkins said.