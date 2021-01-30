'I've never employed a dinosaur before': Warner Robins business looking for owner of left-behind stuffed animal

A little boy left Dino the dinosaur behind at Decadent Dessert in Warner Robins, now the staff is on the hunt for his owner.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The folks at Decadent Dessert just brought on a temporary employee. They don't expect him to stick around too long. He's creative and fun, but his ultimate goal is to get back home.

Leah Polowichak was a little unsure about the new guy.

"I've never employed a dinosaur before," she said.

Well, chances are Dino's never held a job before, but he's fitting right in. Dino has been overseeing the kitchen, icing cakes, and even serving as a barista.

"We were a little nervous he wanted to sample the espresso. I wasn't sure what a dinosaur was going to do with espresso in him," Polowichak said.

Dino's tried to make friends with the gingerbread men, but there's one human he longs for while he's working his shifts.

"We know it was a little boy that left him, and we've been trying to find him ever since," she said.

Leah says the staff remembers the little boy come in with the big turquoise stuffed animal, and then later that night, they found him alone in a chair.

"So, I made the post, and after 250 shares that night I said, 'We're on to something,' but he wasn't claimed," Polowichak said.

The new employee isn't a great communicator, so he doesn't work the register, but Dino has rustled up a lot of comments on Facebook.

"'You should start paying him,'" Leah read in the Facebook comments. "I don't know who runs this page, but Dino needs to stay."

Well, she says Dino does eat his weight in gelato in return for his services, so as for staying on board, his future is secure.

"We do want him to find his human friend, but if not, he will have a forever home here with us," she said, which sounds "Dino-mite!"