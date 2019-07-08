JONES COUNTY, Ga. — School can't possibly be a bore when you have a dinosaur greeting you on your way in.

Kids in Jones County headed back to school Wednesday, and one man made it his mission to make sure students had a dino-mite first day.

Jessica Darsey Tribble sent in a video of her husband, Daniel, dressed up in a dinosaur suit, waving to kids in cars as they drove by Wednesday morning.

He was also holding a sign that said, "Rawr is dino for 'have a good first day of school!'"

She said he got a lot of honks and waves back! Here's to sending those first-day-of-school nerves off into extinction.

Ashley Clinard

