Dinosaurs are coming to Macon in July

Relive the Jurassic period at an event on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Ga. — Dinosaurs once roamed Earth millions of years ago, but they’re back… kinda. Jurassic Jungle Live, an interactive educational show, is roaring into Macon toward the end of July.

They’ll be at the Anderson Conference Center on Eisenhower Parkway the weekend of July 23-25. Tickets start at $19 for general admission and go up to $39 for a VIP experience.

According to the event listing, each time slot includes a 45-60-minute-long performance with photorealistic dinosaurs, participation opportunities, and an immersive show with lights and sounds.

VIP ticket holders will have special seats, receive a VIP gift, and have an exclusive photo opportunity with the dinosaurs.

