Disney on Ice will present 'Mickey's Search Party' at the Macon Coliseum in the spring.

There will be six performances from May 16 to May 19.

In the show, Mickey will search for clues to find Tinkerbell, after Captain Hook tries to steal her powers.

The show will feature characters from Peter Pan, Coco, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Moana, Aladdin and the Little Mermaid.

Tickets for the show start at $20.

To get your tickets, click here, or call 1-800-745-3000.

For group rates and information, call 1-866-248-8740.

© 2018 WMAZ