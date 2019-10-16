MACON, Ga. — If your little one has ever wanted to see their favorite Disney movies come to life, they’ll have the opportunity next spring.

Disney on Ice’s new production ‘Dream Big’ will come to Macon for six shows from April 9-12, 2020.

The show highlights Disney’s most adventurous heroes, and some of the most recognizable princesses.

Some of the characters include Moana and Maui on a journey to restore the heart of Te Fiti, Miguel and the Land of the Dead from Disney/Pixar’s Coco, Rapunzel, Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 29 and seats start at $15. You can visit the Coliseum box office or go to Ticketmaster to purchase tickets.

The performance times are as follows:

April 9, 7 p.m.

April 10, 7 p.m.

April 11, 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

April 12, 2 p.m.

