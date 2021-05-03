Disney Princess - The Concert to kick off nationwide tour in Macon

The 85-city U.S. Tour celebrating all things Disney Princess will launch in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — The ultimate celebration of Disney Princesses is making its way to the midstate this November.

According to a news release, Disney Princess – The Concert will kick off a nationwide tour in Macon on November 1 at the Centreplex.

Four performers will sing more than 30 Disney Princess songs from Broadway shows and animated movies, and share their behind-the-scenes stories from their time as a Disney Princess.

The release says there will also be ‘larger than life animations and visuals’ accompanying the music to provide an immersive experience.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in the best royal attire for the evening.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. for the performance on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. The tour will then continue to more than 80 cities before concluding in April 2022.

The Macon show is expected to have the following cast: Tony-nominee Susan Egan (‘Belle’ from Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast, ‘Meg’ from the animated feature film Hercules), two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (‘Cinderella’ in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella), Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (‘Jasmine’ in Broadway’s Aladdin), and rising star Aisha Jackson (‘Anna’ in Broadway’s Frozen).