'You need to compensate these people': Displaced await refund after hotel flooding

MACON, Ga. — Almost two weeks ago, rain flooded rooms at this economy hotel, forcing hundreds of evacuations. Now residents are seeking refunds they say were promised but still haven't been delivered.

Kimberly Sonn says that's the case for a friend of hers who lost his home to a fire and had the rest of his belongings destroyed in the flooding.

"I feel terrible for him for that because now he's got nothing. Pictures, everything's gone. And they went through the room and cleaned it out before telling him now everything he's had was thrown away," she said.

Now he and many others are waiting on a refund, but Sonn says after showing up to receive the money, the hotel told them they'd have to wait even longer.

"The people that were talking to me outside yesterday were told that it should be Wednesday or Thursday next week. Well, that's two weeks now that they've paid you at the beginning of the month with all the money that they had, and they're still waiting on their money," she said.

She says the bottom line is people need their money returned.

"You need to compensate these people for what they've lost because you're going to be compensated for your whole lost, and I just want their voices heard," Sonn said.

If you need were displaced, contact the American Red Cross.