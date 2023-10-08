Dispute over bookbag leads to shooting outside Hummingbird Stage and Taproom in downtown Macon. Here's what we know

It happened early Thursday morning at around 12:17 a.m., and now the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding the person responsible.

MACON, Ga. — An argument about bringing a bag into a bar led to a shooting outside the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom in downtown Macon, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Now, the sheriff's office is asking for your help identifying the person suspect.

It happened at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom on 400 Cherry Street at around 12:17 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the press release, a man and a woman were trying to enter the Hummingbird with a bookbag, but security told them that they could not go into the bar with the bag.

They say the two people then got into an argument with the venue's security, and they would ultimately remove him from the business.

The man then came back later without the bag, but the security would not let him the second time because of the previous argument. Both the man and the woman would leave the venue a second time, according to the press release.

But then, they returned to the bar again in a vehicle. The sheriff's office says that they left their vehicle, and the man approached the security guard and got into another argument. This is when they say the man showed a firearm to the guard.

As the man left the bar, that's when the sheriff's office said shots rang out.

The man got in the vehicle and fired multiple shots out of the car's window, the sheriff's office said. No one was injured, and there was no damage to the business.

But now, the sheriff's office is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for the shooting.

The sheriff's office describes the man as a white man with blond hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt and white gym shorts. The other person with the man is described as a white woman with curly red hair, and she was wearing blue jeans and a green shirt. They were driving a blue Nissan Sentra, the sheriff's office said.

If you recognize these people or have any information about the shooting, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

