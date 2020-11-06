MACON, Ga. — It looks like prosecutor Anita Howard will become the next Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney according to unofficial voting results. She is leading against incumbent David Cooke right now by more than 9,000 votes.

Anita Howard would be the first woman and African American to hold the district attorney position in the three-county district.

"Just excited and just hopeful for a community that I believe is yearning for change. That's what this election was about," said Howard.

She said she has plans for three public safety initiatives. She wants to measure data that looks at whether the criminal justice system is applied differently to different races and how.

"My case full analysis will look at what those disparities look like now as I enter into the DA's office and goals of where we need to be," said Howard.

Howard wishes to create a district attorney accountability council made up of people from Bibb, Crawford, and Peach Counties who could talk about her policies and goals.

She plans to launch a program to rehabilitate and give resources to kids who commit low-level offenses.

"What we have now is more of correctional control that what I want to offer individuals is community support," said Howard.

Howard said issues like the George Floyd case and protests around the country played a role in people voting for a new district attorney.

"I believe it is waking us up as a nation as to who do we want to be. What is the legacy we want to leave for our children and for the future?" said Howard.

She said input from a diverse group of voices will play a part in the changes she will implement.

"I know that there is good in Macon and I believe together, that we can just pull that good out," said Howard.

Howard says she hopes to coordinate with incumbent David Cooke to transfer into the position Jan. 1.

13WMAZ reached out to Cooke's campaign several times for comment but did not get a response.

