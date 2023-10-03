x
Inmates destroy property at Pulaski State Prison, says Department of Corrections

The department told 13WMAZ the disturbance involved 12 offenders.

PULASKI COUNTY, Georgia — Inmates destroyed state property at the Pulaski State Prison in what the Department of Corrections is calling a "disturbance" Saturday.

They said there were no staff injuries, and a few minor inmate injuries were reported which were treated at the prison.

They said the damages were limited to state property.

The incident is still under investigation, and no further details are available right now.

This is the second disturbance at a Central Georgia prison in three days. 

13WMAZ will update this story as more information is released. 

