Update: Body recovered from water at Amerson River Park

A call came in earlier Friday morning that a person went under in the river and never resurfaced

MACON, Ga. — A body has been recovered from the Ocmulgee River at Amerson River Park.

As of noon, a dive team was at Amerson River Park after a person reportedly went under the water in the river and never resurfaced.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says they later recovered a body shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said the drowning victim was a 26-year-old male, but his name has not been released yet.

According to Bibb County Fire officials, the call came in around 10:30 a.m.