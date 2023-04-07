Georgia DNR reports 33 BUIs issued, no boating fatalities over Fourth of July holiday

No warnings were given out for the BUIs that were issued during the holiday weekend, the department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous version of this story.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has released its final figures for the Fourth of July weekend regarding boating incidents and BUIs.

New figures show that 33 BUIs were issued, and three people were injured in boating incidents from July 1 through the Fourth of July at 11:59 p.m. The department also reported no fatalities during the holiday weekend.

DNR officials announced on Friday that they would crack down on a new wakeboarding law and boating under the influence. No warnings were given out for the BUIs issued during the holiday weekend.

The new law that went into effect over the weekend was implemented to create more space between boats and swimmers, stating that wakeboarders or wake surfers must maintain a distance of at least 200 feet from docks, piers and shorelines.

Authorities also wanted to make sure the reinforcements forced people operating boats to stay sober.

For more information about boating laws in Georgia, visit the DNR's website.