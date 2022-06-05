DNR, firefighters searching for 18-year-old after suspected drowning on Oconnee River

The 18-year-old was fishing on the Oconee River near a spot called the trail races

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources recovery teams are working to find a person after a suspected drowning on Sunday.

According to Sgt Bubba Stanford, an 18-year-old was fishing near a spot on the Oconee River called the Trail Races just below Lake Sinclair dam.

The tail races is a narrow shoot with fast currents where water releases after going through the generators at the dam.

He says around 3 p.m. the man lost his footing and fell over the steep bank.

The department of Natural resources and Milledgeville firefighters are working to recover his body.

They are withholding his name until they locate him.