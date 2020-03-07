Georgia DNR urges people to be safe at the lake over the Fourth of July weekend

Officials will be cracking down on people boating under the influence

MACON, Ga. — The state Department of Natural Resources is ready for a busy weekend on Lake Sinclair and Lake Tobesofkee.

Sgt. Bo Kelly with Georgia DNR urges people to be safe over the Independence Day weekend.

He says even with COVID-19, they are still seeing a lot of people out, especially on the lake.

Boaters are being urged to wear life jackets and be courteous to other boaters.

"A lot of the common complaints we get are operating the vessel too fast, too close to a dock or a person in the water, it is a violation of the 100-foot rule. You know, operating in the night without lights, and of course we hope everybody designates drivers," Kelly said.

He says officials will be cracking down on people boating under the influence.

