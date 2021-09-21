A social media screenshot circulating shows the words, "In three day, school shooting," written on a bathroom wall.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Laurens County School District says they were made aware of a threat written in the bathroom of either the West Laurens middle school and high school, but it's what the threat says that has parents shaken up.

"All I kept saying was, 'No, I'm not sending my child to school on this day,' 'No, I can't do it,'" says Bethany Darden, one of hundreds of Laurens County parents this week who saw an image of a threat circulating online.

It showed the words "In three day, school shooting," written on a bathroom wall, possibly in her daughter's school.

Darden says she and her 15-year-old daughter Layla both decided she would stay home this week.

"I would rather my child be here at home than to send her to school not knowing what will actually happen."

The Laurens County School District responded on Facebook, saying the Laurens County Sheriff's Department is involved and closely monitoring the situation.

The district also says any student who is identified to have participated in this act will be disciplined and turned over to local law enforcement.

"I'm hoping that they're taking this very serious, regardless of if someone is playing games or not."

Darden says whether it's a joke or not, she's not taking any chances.

"I have to be honest, I do not want to play Russian Roulette with my daughter's life," she says.

The school district says they encourage anyone who has information on who wrote this threat to call the Laurens County Sheriff's Department.