The man accused of killing Tara Grinstead in 2005 and another man accused of helping him may have confessed to friends just a few weeks later.

Last week, the attorney for murder suspect Ryan Duke filed 23 motions in the case.

On Wednesday, the defense filed three, and WMAZ obtained copies of all the motions Friday morning through an open-records request.

RELATED: Tara Grinstead: Top 5 things to know about the murder case, arrests

The three new motions ask the court to dismiss the indictment against Duke altogether -- arguing that the wording of the counts in the indictment is "too vague and ambiguous."

But, more importantly, the defense has also asked the court to throw out 5 of 6 charges against Duke based on the "statute of limitations."

Georgia law states that for five of the charges against Duke, including aggravated assault, burglary, and felony murder, the statue of limitations expires four years from the date of a crime.

RELATED: Ga. Supreme Court throws out gag order for Tara Grinstead beauty queen murder case

RELATED: Not-guilty plea entered for Tara Grinstead murder suspect Ryan Duke

This motion includes three exhibits from the GBI case file, explaining that Ryan Duke and Bo Dukes allegedly confessed to a group of people while intoxicated at a party in 2005.

According to the motion, a man at the party told law enforcement, who later searched a pecan orchard for Grinstead's remains in 2005, but found nothing.

The third motion requests a hearing on whether to throw out any incriminating statements Duke made to law enforcement without his lawyer present.

RELATED: Lawyers for accused Tara Grinstead killer want to ban the word 'murder' from his trial

That hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Irwin County Courthouse.

Reporter Chelsea Beimfohr will have more on the case on 13WMAZ News at 5 and 6.

© 2018 WMAZ