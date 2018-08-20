A Dodge County teen was arrested Monday after another teen died from head injuries sustained while the two were fighting last month.

According to Special Agent Scott Whitley with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 17-year-old Thomas Stuart Joiner III and 18-year-old Dakota Rowland met up between 4-6 p.m. on July 25 to fight each other.

Whitley says during the fight, Joiner caused Rowland to hit the ground, which caused Rowland to receive a brain injury.

Whitley says Rowland eventually died on Friday, Aug. 17.

As a result of Rowland’s death, a warrant for voluntary manslaughter was taken out on Joiner. Whitley says Joiner turned himself in Monday around noon.

