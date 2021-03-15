Start of Dodge County Highway 230 bridge upgrade delayed a week

RHINE, Ga. — The start of a significant detour for drivers on Highway 230 has been postponed a week to March 22.
Crews will be rebuilding the bridge at 230 and Old Daniels Church Road, just northwest of Rhine.
The bridge upgrades will cost around $2.4 million and GDOT says the project will require a 120-day long detour.
It was built in the 1960s and doesn’t meet current design standards, but the new construction will make the bridge longer and wider with six-foot shoulders.
"It’s basically an out-of-date bridge -- still safe bridge, but it’s not up to modern design standards," said Kyle Collins with GDOT.
According to Collins, the transportation department has provided a 10-mile detour route mainly for the trucks. He also says a second bridge upgrade will happen on Highway 165 starting on May 1.
You can see the detour for the bridge project below:
